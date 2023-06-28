DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Behind each 911 call and ShotSpotter alert, there’s a story.

“We thought an important compliment to that data analysis is how do residents feel about it. What are their perspectives,” said Angie Weis Gammell.

Stories and lived experiences the experts at the Wilson Center for Science and Justice at Duke Law hope to hear.

“As city council weighs its decision whether to continue with ShotSpotter, that’s an important component,” Gammell mentioned.

According to recent numbers from the City of Durham, since ShotSpotter’s launch, there have been 748 alerts. with 16 gunshot wounds, 16 guns recovered, and 12 arrests.

Gammell, the policy director for the Wilson Center, said the program wants to hear from people who live in the piloted ShotSpotter neighborhoods.

“They’ll be asked questions about their perceptions of safety and gun violence in their neighborhoods. some of their views on policing in general,” she explained.

They also want to know if policing and gun violence have changed in their communities since the technology launched in December, after months of delays.

Gammell said it’s not just about the numbers., but the experiences of the people.

“How are they feeling about it? Do they trust the technology?” she stated.

People who participate will get a chance to earn money. The Wilson Center is looking to start the focus groups next month.

The center wants to present findings to city council before the pilot ends in December.