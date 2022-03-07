DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina baby is making history after undergoing a combination of medical procedures at Duke University Hospital. Doctors say the combination of procedures, believed to be the first of its kind in the world, could ultimately change the way organ transplants are done.

Easton Sinnamon’s smile brings his parents more joy than they ever thought possible. Seeing his son at home playing brings an even bigger smile to his father’s face.

“It’s amazing, it’s awesome,” beamed Brandon Sinnamon. “Something we never thought was going to happen, just being honest, the way that he was in the hospital.”

Easton was born with a severe heart defect and needed a transplant. Doctors discovered he also had immune issues, which doctors at Duke hoped to treat by implanting cultured thymus tissue.

Dr. Joseph Turek, chief of Pediatric Cardiac Surgery at Duke, explained that the thymus gland sits above the heart and is part of the immune system.

“All of the immune fighting cells that come from different parts of the body are localized to the thymus,” he said.

He added that Duke is the only place in the Western Hemisphere that implants cultured thymus tissue.

Doctors hoped that if tissue from the thymus came from the same donor as the heart, it may make the heart transplant more effective — but the combination had never been done before.

Easton’s parents, who live in Asheboro, just wanted their baby to get better.

“We believe God put him here for a reason and that we were going to do everything in our power to keep him here,” Sinnamon said.

“Easton got the world’s first thymus heart transplant,” said Turek.

Because the heart and tissue come from the same donor, doctors hope Easton’s immune system will recognize the heart and won’t reject it, which means he may not need the strong immune-suppressing medications transplant patients usually take.

“These can be quite toxic,” Turek explained. “They can cause kidney dysfunction; they can cause recurrent infections. You can even end up with different types of cancer from being on this medication for long periods of time.”

Turek added that currently a transplanted heart is only expected to last 10 to 15 years, but if all goes well in Easton’s case, and there is no rejection the heart could potentially last for decades.

The benefits could extend far beyond Easton’s case.

“His transplant that he had could really change the face of how we do all transplants in the future,” said Turek, noting the next challenge is determining how to make the procedure successful in someone with a well-functioning immune system.

The Sinnamon family is grateful their son could be part of these history-making procedures.

“We were not only able to be given a gift to have our son back,” said mom, Kaitlyn Sinnamon, “But we were also able to give the gift of this possibility – to help expand this for other children that are going through the same thing, to make this a possibility for them.”