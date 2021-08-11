Duke moving majority of student dining outdoors, making changes to indoor options

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke University announced new guidelines Wednesday for students when it comes to eating on campus following an increase in COVID-19 cases in an attempt in making changes to prevent any future outbreaks.

The college said if you are dining with others do so outdoors, if possible.

Duke has set up tents with tables around the campus to provide more access for outdoor dining.

It’s also asking that food not be served or provided at indoor meetings, events, conferences or other gatherings unless an outside option is also made available.

The university has asked that seating at indoor tables to be limited to no more than 4 people per table, and when dining indoors, to remain masked at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

Students said the changes take away from the normal college dining experience but also said they understand the decision.

“I think it’s a great idea (and) it’s the right thing to do to keep people safe. I hope it will keep people safe,” student Yasemin Altun said. “I mean ultimately people have to wear a mask and get vaccinated, that’s the best way to prevent this, but I agree that the outdoor policy is the right thing to do.”

Duke also said that communal dining has been one of the primary modes of COVID-19 transmission and because of this, its policy will remain in effect until further notice.