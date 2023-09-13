DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The women on the court at McDougald-McLendon Arena did something that hasn’t been done in their lifetime.

“To think that the schools, I think are 3.1 miles away and that it’s been 48 years,” mentioned Kyle Serba.

48 years – October 23, 1975, to be exact.

Although they have played each other eight times over the years, Wednesday night was the first time since 1975 that the North Carolina Central University and Duke University women`s volleyball teams met on the court on NCCU’s campus.

A sport that Serba, NC Central’s director of sports information, said is overlooked.

“When people have the opportunity to come out and watch the matches, it really is an exciting sport to watch. There’s a lot of great energy and athleticism,” he stated.

Both teams are also hoping to make a big impact off the court.

Kids from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Durham and Orange Counties not only got a front-row view of the action, but they also got some one-on-one time with players and coaches from both teams.

“For us, we talk all the time about giving back and reinvesting in the community. We try to instill that in our club youth. So, for them to get that interaction, that volleyball clinic, that meet and greet,” said Andrew Borresen, director of resource development for the clubs.

Recently, both teams stopped by the Durham club to spend time with the kids. The children even got an opportunity to learn a thing or two about volleyball.

Wednesday’s historic match wasn’t just for crosstown bragging rights, but to raise money for the clubs.

“They set the goal of raising $5,000 for our clubs. So, to raise $5,000, they set an ambitious goal. We want to go beat that goal and exceed that goal,” Borresen explained.

The money will go toward things like programs and resources for the young people they serve.

“It was an opportunity for the two programs to give back to their community,” Serba said.

The Duke volleyball team captured its seventh consecutive win on Wednesday.