Duke officials investigate after 50 students caught at party without face masks

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Fifty students at Duke University could face suspension after being caught at a large off-campus party without wearing masks.

Duke University said the party happened somewhere off-campus on Friday night. Durham police broke up the maskless gathering and then notified university officials.

A gathering that size violates Duke University’s standards and state COVID-19 policies.

“Part of those rules stated if you’re going to any gathering, there’s a limit on the size of it,” senior Jake Malone, said of the ‘Duke Compact’ agreement students sign. “There’s an expectation that people who go there are both masked and social distanced to the best of your ability.”

In a letter sent to undergraduate students on Saturday, the University said it will immediately begin contact tracing and testing students who attended.

The letter also states the host of the gathering and possibly those who attended will face the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards.

“With this semester in particular, Duke changed their messaging pretty early on in late January to say ‘cases are high and if they stay high the whole campus will face consequences’,” said Malone. “So I think when they laid out that messaging, everyone did some reflection and decided to take things more seriously. So I think after that, the students who were at this thing over the weekend really deserve to go to conduct and face consequences.”

The university said other students who have been caught for similar violations have lost campus privileges, and in some cases, have been suspended for two semesters.

Below is the full letter sent to Duke University undergraduate students: