DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke Regional Hospital has removed multiple top-tier executives due to “a thorough assessment” of performance, Duke University Health Systems Chief Executive Officer Dr. Craig Albanese said.

In an internal letter sent to staff obtained by CBS 17 stated Jonathan Hoy, the Duke Regional Hosptial Chief Financial Officer (CFO); Vicky Orto, the Chief Nursing Officer (CNO); and Mitch Babb, the Chief Operating Officer (COO), will be stepping down from their roles immediately.

“Please know that these very difficult decisions were not made lightly. These changes are necessary at this pivotal time in our history to achieve both the short- and long-term goals and objectives of the organization,” Albanese said in the letter. “I am appointing Kristin Merritt to serve as CNO for Duke Regional Hospital, and I have asked Leigh Bleecker to expand her role to cover the Community Hospital platform as CFO for both Duke Raleigh Hospital (her current position) and Duke Regional Hospital.”

Albanese also said, “In today’s fast-changing healthcare landscape, nationally and locally, we must continue to transform and act with urgency to meet the needs of our patients and our organization. That means advancing how we deliver care, share best practices and expertise, break down silos, and promote innovation and systemness to improve the performance of our health system.”

CBS 17 reached out to Duke Regional Hospital for a statement. Its spokesperson restated the above quote from Albanese, as well as, the announcement for those stepping down immediately.

It ended its statement with, “As this is a personnel matter, no further information will be shared.”