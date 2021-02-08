Duke reports birthday party COVID-19 cluster at off-campus apartments

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University officials on Tuesday confirmed the second off-campus COVID-19 cluster this year.

The most recent cluster, which is five or more cases related to a single location, was detected at the BullHouse Apartments at 504 East Pettigrew St., according to a news release from Duke University.

The cluster came from people attending a birthday party at the apartments, the news release.

The five infected graduate students are now in isolation.

“Contact tracers have identified others who may have had close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19,” the news release said.

On Jan. 25, Duke officials reported a COVID-19 cluster among five students living at the Berkshire Ninth Street apartment complex.

It’s unclear if any additional cases were spawned from the cluster in January.

