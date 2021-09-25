Duke students concerned after Durham shooting near campus

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University students living at Campus Walk and Holly Hills Apartments woke up to the scene of a shooting in their parking lot Saturday morning. The site of the shooting is just a few minutes away from Duke University.

Karina Matos said while it’s not the first crime scene at her complex it’s still concerning and interferes with her studies.

However, she says because she is a student she can’t afford to just pick up and move.

“I can’t sleep well. I have problems concentrating on my studies and my work. I don’t feel safe walking around here. I always pay for an Uber because I don’t have a car or wait until the Duke bus is available. This isn’t the type of environment we need or should be exposed to,” said Matos, a Duke grad student.

Matos even installed cameras around her home.

International PhD student Daria Semeniak lives across the way with her baby. The mother and daughter were getting ready to go for a walk when she heard the gunfire.

She is from Russia but says she never experienced a shooting or violent crimes until she moved to Durham.

“We were terrified. I’ve never seen a shooting in my entire life and then I come here and I’ve already seen three. It’s pretty scary and surprising that we live so close to campus and still we don’t really feel that safe,” said Semeniak.

There have been more than 500 shooting incidents in Durham this year alone, many of them happening near college campuses.

Just last week two people died after a shooting in a parking lot at North Carolina Central University in Durham.

Students say they hope something changes and fast.

Police are still searching for the suspect in this shooting. The victim, who suffered life-threatening injuries, is recovering in the hospital.

If you know anything about the incident contact police.