DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) –On Friday morning, students began descending onto a quiet campus for move-in day at Duke University.

Where there is usually a busy line of parents unloading their kids’ belongings, there were only a couple cars at a time pulling up to the dorms on Friday.

University officials said they spread out the move-in times over several days to limit in-person contact.

Students told CBS 17 they are excited to be on campus.

“I’m very excited,” said Maggie Tripp, a Duke freshman from Chicago. “I know it’s kind of risky, but I think if everyone wears their mask and if we distance each other, I think it will be OK.”

Duke students move in, get tested for COVID-19 upon arrival

Students will be required to get tested for COVID-19 once they arrive on campus, if they have not already been tested. They will have to quarantine in their dorm until their test comes back, which will take 24 – 26 hours.

“I think it’s necessary, I think we should all make a little compromise here,” said Tomas Esber, a freshman at Duke. “Having to quarantine for a day or two is not that bad, at least I’m here on campus.”

Anthony Desrivieres is a resident assistant at Duke and he has already been tested and is currently quarantined as he waits for his test to come back.

“They told us to try to stay inside as much as possible,” Desrivieres said.

In an effort to limit in-person contact, students get their own rooms in the dorms.

Seventy percent of the classes at Duke will be done online and the University will be enforcing its mask mandate.

Students will also be asked to sign a compact agreement, and if they do not abide by the social distancing rules on campus, they could face expulsion.

Parents told CBS 17 they think their kids will be safe on campus at Duke.

“I think they’re doing a good job of trying to keep everyone safe, and we’re just grateful that they’re open,” said Wayne Tripp, a Duke parent. “We’re just hoping that it stays that way.”

Currently only freshmen and sophomores are allowed to live on campus.

Students will be moving in at Duke at least through Wednesday of next week.

Classes begin at Duke on August 17th.