DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University announced this week that if the City of Durham remains at a high risk of COVID-19 for two weeks in a row, the university will go back to requiring masks in classrooms.

Tuesday, CBS 17 spoke with students at the university about how they feel going back to mask.

“It definitely stinks, classes with mask were not super fun. But I care about the well-being of all the other students so I would happily oblige if that be the case,” Alyssa Barnea said.

She and her friend, Slumya Bagade, said they received the alert Monday about the possible mask requirement, and the news wasn’t surprising.

“It gets a little hot for sure but I would rather wear the mask than put people lives at risk,” Bagade said.

They explained that — although the mask can be uncomfortable — it makes a difference.

Two-thirds of North Carolina counties are considered to be at high risk, and according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Durham is one of them.

“I think winter always flares up, because of all the travel, holiday parties, and everybody is gathering,” Barnea said.

CBS17 did reach out to other schools in the area to see if they’re considering doing the same for their students. NC. State officials told CBS 17 that they aren’t having that discussion at the moment.