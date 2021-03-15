Duke students remain under stay-in-place order due to COVID-19 concerns

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Sunday night marked nearly 24 hours that Duke undergrad students had been stuck indoors at home.

The week-long stay in place order is due to a rise in COVID cases at the school due largely to off campus Greek rushing parties according to administrators. Currently 180 students are isolating following a positive covid test. While another 200 students are in quarantine after being exposed.

“It’s really upsetting that all the students on campus who have been abiding by the rules and not involved in Greek life are paying a very serious price. As a senior I just really want to get to finish my last semester here is the end goal so if it requires a shelter in place for a week ultimately, I feel like it’s the right call,” said Jake Malone – Duke Student.

Meantime a petition gaining more than 1300 signatures in one day is now calling on Duke to sue the Durham Interfraternity Council for “reckless endangerment of students, faculty, and the Community at large.”

Graduate students are also bracing for possible ripple effects if students don’t start following the guidelines.

“Now with these guidelines if they don’t get better than the emails say that graduate students will start getting affected by this, so I won’t be able to go the library or chapel or some of the things I was carefully doing beforehand,” said Rajeev Tiwari, Duke graduate student.

The university says repeated violations may result in suspension or withdrawal from the university.