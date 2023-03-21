Duke Health says it is relaxing some of its masking requirements at its hospitals later this week. (Photo illustration: Joedy McCreary, CBS 17)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke is dropping its mask requirement for some areas of its hospitals.

Under new rules that were announced Tuesday and take effect Thursday, masks will no longer be mandatory for patients and visitors where no patient care is taking place — in places like outdoor areas and entrances.

Masking also will not be required for employees in the facilities’ staff areas, including offices, work rooms and break rooms.

Duke Health says masks will remain mandatory for all patients, visitors and staff in inpatient care units and those hallways, along with patient rooms, waiting rooms and exam rooms.

They also will be required of anyone with a new respiratory symptom, even if they have a negative COVID-19 test.