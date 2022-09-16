DURHAM N.C. (WNCN) – For some families, the Undiagnosed Diseases Network, UDN, Center at Duke Hospital is a longshot to find diagnoses for conditions no one else can figure out.

The Duke effort is one of only 12 UDN centers in the country.

Nazira Kelly searched for years to find a diagnosis for her son, now 6-year-old, Ezra after he developed developmental delays, seizures, brain malformations, and skin lesions.

“Everybody thinks their child is special but when you’re extra special, you’re trying to figure out what do we do and how do we move forward?” Kelly said.

Duke Hospital’s UDN clinic accepted Ezra when he was 2 years old.

Doctors discovered he has a rare form of a neurological condition known as Smith-Kingsmore Syndrome, caused by a mutation of the mTOR gene.

“At the time of his diagnosis, he was one of 40 people known in the world that had it,” Kelly said.

Kelly said that finally knowing what her son had allowed her family to connect with others battling the same condition and become an advocate for rare diseases.

“When you can find the diagnosis, you can move forward and try to continue your efforts, spread awareness,” Kelly said.

The national network of undiagnosed centers is helping make medical history, too.

Dr. Vandana Shashi, principal investigator at the Duke UDN said her location has found 18 of the nearly 50 completely new diseases uncovered since the network’s conception.

“I like to say we are the most productive site if you combine all of our achievements,” Shashi said.

But with the National Institute of Health expiring funding for the entire network after 2024, lead researchers are urging the NIH to reconsider keeping funding so costs can stay free for families.

“The network has really been a success for the patients and medical centers and the scientific community,” Shashi said.

Rebecca Spillman, a genetic counselor who works closely with families, says the individualized care each center gives is unique and cannot continue without funding for clinical research.

“Each patient has their own individual evaluation because each patient is so unique,” Spillman said.

While the Undiagnosed Diseases Network at Duke stopped reviewing new patients since March, the center hopes to reopen applications later this fall.