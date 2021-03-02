Duke University announces plans for in-person spring commencement

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University announced Tuesday that the school would seek to have the university’s spring commencement in person.

The announcement from Duke officials said that they planned to host the ceremony in-person “if possible.”

The event would be held at Wallace Wade Stadium.

“In assessing plans and possibilities, our primary goal is to offer students the opportunity to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event safely — and to host an in-person ceremony,” a news release from the university said.

The ceremony would be for members of the undergraduate class of 2021 “who have been regular participants in our COVID testing program.”

The event is planned for Sunday, May 2, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“Safety protocols for masking and appropriate distancing would be strictly enforced. We anticipate that only graduating students would be permitted to attend, with the ceremony broadcast to family and friends around the world,” the news release said.

Officials said if COVID-19 conditions worsen, they “may be forced to make the entire event virtual.”