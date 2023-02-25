DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Duke University Board of Trustees approved to raise undergraduate tuition by nearly 5 percent, the university announced.

During a quarterly meeting, the Board of Trustees approved undergraduate and tuition fees for the 2023-2024 academic year.

After analyzing and discussing with university leadership, the trustees approved a proposed 4.9 percent increase in the undergraduate cost of attendance, as well as new tuition fees for Duke’s graduate and professional schools.

For the next academic year, Duke undergraduate tuition will be $63,450. Room and board, student health, recreation, activities and services will be $19,813– which makes the total cost of attendance $83,263.

Tuition and fees for graduate and professional programs will remain flat or increase up to 5.3 percent.

Duke University says while the cost of attendance will increase, the trustees reaffirmed the university’s commitment to access and affordability by providing financial aid for undergraduate students who qualify.

In the current academic year, 50 percent of undergraduate students receive some form of financial assistance and come from family incomes that range up to more than $200,000.

The total average financial aid package for first-year students who entered in 2022 and qualified for assistance was $59,578.

The university says since 2012, Duke has invested around $1.5 billion in financial assistance for undergraduate students.