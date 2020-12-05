Duke University Hospital discharges 1000th COVID-19 patient

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Here’s to a local COVID-19 milestone worth celebrating!
Duke University Hospital in Durham announced that they have released its 1000th COVID-19 patient from the facility.
Doctors and nurses gathered around Mohamed Shehata as he was wheeled out of the hospital, a photo from the hospital shows.
“Today, we celebrated Mohamed Shehata, our 1000th discharged COVID-19 patient,” the hospital posted on social media.
“Everybody did a great job. Thanks to all of you. I’m really happy to get out,” Shehata said, expressing gratitude for the hospital’s team.
