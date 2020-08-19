Duke University investigates COVID-19 violations, students concerned for their safety

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill moves to online classes and North Carolina State confirmed a cluster of COVID-19 cases off-campus, some students at Duke are concerned their university could be hit next.

In an email sent to undergraduate students, Duke officials said there had been approximately 100 COVID-19 violations that had been reported on and off campus since August 2nd. Officials said some are multiple reports of the same incident.

“Typically the more common of these are gatherings of people not wearing masks,” said Michael Schoenfeld, chief communications officer for Duke University.

The email also says that the University is investigating seven instances involving more flagrant misconduct and persistent non-compliance by individuals or groups of students.

Schoenfeld said the University is investigating these incidents and through harsh punishments, such as suspension or expulsion, they are hoping to keep future incidents like this down.

“The individual conduct and the group conduct of individuals have never been more important than it is today,” Schoenfeld said. “What one person does can affect everybody.”

Some students CBS 17 spoke with said they think Duke should consider moving to online classes to be on the safe side.

“Students are just bound to get together and as a university, its their responsibility to prevent that from happening by canceling all in person classes,” said Michael McGurk, a grad student at Duke.

Schoenfeld said that the University has taken the necessary safety measures to protect students on campus and to slow the spread.

For instance, Duke is requiring all students, faculty and staff get tested for COVID-19.

In addition, they have reduced the number of students living on campus by 50 percent and they are pool testing thousands of students, faculty, and staff every week for COVID-19.

“We believe that what we have done gives us a very good chance to be successful for the semester,” Schoenfeld said.

He said there is no plan for Duke to move to all remote classes right now.

“We’re watching things carefully and we’re taking seriously any concerns that are expressed by individuals,” Schoenfeld said.

So far there have been 11 students tests positive for COVID-19 and those students are in isolation.

As of Friday, another seven students were placed in quarantine on-campus and 66 were asked to quarantine off-campus.

Schoenfeld said if there were to be an outbreak or cluster of coronavirus cases at Duke, the University is prepared. He said they have 300 beds reserved for isolation.