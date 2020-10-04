Duke University issues report about ‘flagrant violations’ of COVID-19 rules as in-person classes continue

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University, which continues in-person classes, has placed four campus groups on suspension and handed down interim suspensions for six students for “flagrant violations” of COVID-19 rules, according to an email obtained by CBS 17.

According to the university’s COVID-19 tracker, there have been 75 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students and faculty since Aug. 2.

In-person classes are still ongoing and there has not been one COVID-19 cluster reported on campus this semester.

An email sent to undergraduate students Saturday — the halfway point in the fall semester — outlined “compliance and conduct” at Duke amid COVID-19 rules.

The email said that there have been 21 administrative action hearings recommending punishment such as “suspension of activities, loss of campus privileges, remote learning.”

There have been 104 sanctions implemented, which are “part of a student’s conduct record and in some cases reportable to graduate schools, study away programs, and employers,” the email said.

There have also been 293 students “referred for educational interventions for less severe infractions of the Duke Compact,” according to the email.

Nine cases are pending for possible action “involving more flagrant misconduct,” the email said.

