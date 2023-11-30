DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University announced on Thursday that The Duke Endowment awarded the university $100 million to support the next 100 years of higher education.

The largest single award in the university’s history will expand access, boost student recruitment, support Duke students from minority-serving institutions, and will deepen community engagement across the Carolinas.

“Our two institutions have a shared origin story, and I am absolutely delighted that The Duke

Endowment has chosen to launch our centennial with this historic award that will shape the

Duke student experience in our second century,” said Duke University President Vincent E. Price.

“This award underscores the value of transformative teaching and learning experiences that

prepare students to successfully engage with the challenges and opportunities of the 21st

century.”

The Duke Endowment is based in Charlotte and is the university’s largest donor. The Endowment has awarded nearly $2 billion to the university and Duke Health in the last 100 years.

“Over the past 100 years, support from The Duke Endowment and its trustees has played a key

role in the university’s growth and development,” said Charlie Lucas, chair of the board of The

Duke Endowment. “Strengthening communities in North Carolina and South Carolina through

education is central to James B. Duke’s philanthropic vision. This award is a direct reflection of

his desire to make a high-value education accessible to all and support students from across the

Carolinas.”

The award will support Duke University’s new financial aid initiative providing full tuition grants for undergraduate students from North and South Carolina with qualifying family incomes. The initiative was announced in June and is supporting more than 340 undergraduate students during the current semester.

“We are committed to continuing to make a Duke education accessible and affordable to

students from a wide range of backgrounds,” said Provost Alec D. Gallimore. “This extraordinary

award will benefit hundreds of undergraduate and graduate students from the Carolinas and

beyond each year, in all areas of Duke University.”

The new award reinforces Price’s community-centered vision for the university to empower people to address the world’s most pressing challenges, innovate in teaching and learning, renew the campus community, partner with purpose in service to Durham and the region, and engage Duke’s global network.

Specifically, the award will support:

Graduate and professional students at Duke who earned undergraduate degrees from HBCUs and other designated minority serving institutions, with a preference for students who graduated from institutions in the Carolinas;

Ph.D. and professional school fellowships in all schools, including medicine and nursing;

Full tuition grants for undergraduates from North and South Carolina with total family incomes of less than $150,000, and a range of other types of support for North and South Carolina students with total family incomes below $65,000;

An undergraduate financial aid challenge to match funds from Duke University’s donor community.

In experiential learning and community engagement, the award will:

Expand and support community-based work study and experiential learning opportunities for more undergraduate students each year;

Provide opportunities to graduate and professional students for experiential learning and community engagement, while helping meet Duke’s commitment to 12-month funding for Ph.D. students;

Create a support fund for Duke Law Clinics, which provide free legal assistance to North Carolina citizens.

The award will also modernize and reconfigure the Wilhelmina Reuben-Cooke Building on the West Campus to support collaborative and interdisciplinary learning.

The building houses Duke’s sociology and psychology departments. It was named in 2021 in honor of Reuben-Cooke as one of the first five Black students who integrated Duke’s campus in 1963. She also served as a trustee of both Duke University and The Duke Endowment.

Beyond its support for the university, The Duke Endowment strengthens communities in North and South Carolina by nurturing children, promoting health, educating minds and enriching spirits. Since its founding, it has distributed more than $4 billion in grants.