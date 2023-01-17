DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Face masks are being strongly recommended at Duke University.

Officials said the university is strongly recommending the use of face masks in classrooms and indoor gatherings, but use of masks is not required currently.

This announcement comes after the CDC classified the Durham area in the high-risk category for COVID-19 last week.

And Duke University previously shared that if the area stayed in the high-risk category for two consecutives weeks, then the university would require masking until the area was below the high-risk category.

However, officials shared that they are seeing “declining trends at Duke and in the community” and that cases on campus dropped “more than 60 percent in the last week.”

Duke University does have the option for faculty to require students to wear face masks in classrooms.

Officials also stated that masks are still required on all of Duke’s busses, vans, and in all “patient-care settings.”