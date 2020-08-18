On 1st day of classes, Duke University reports 11 COVID-19 cases after 5,700+ tests

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University has reported 11 COVID-19 cases since students returned to campus on Aug. 2.

The case count is reflective of 5,765 total virus tests administered, officials said. Those who have tested positive are in mandatory isolation, the university says.

Duke began its classes Monday.

“As you are aware, Duke has undertaken significant steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including moving a number of courses online, de-densifying both residence halls and classrooms by limiting on-campus students to first-years and sophomores, and mandating testing of arriving students before access is granted to campus,” a release from the university read.

Testing continues daily as undergraduate and graduate students return to campus through the end of August.

In addition to the mandatory arrival testing, Duke officials say all students are required to participate in the university’s pooled testing program, which begins this week.

The university also requires anyone on campus to use a face covering and observe physical distancing requirements.