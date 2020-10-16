Duke University reports first COVID-19 cluster among students at off-campus apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– Duke University is reporting its first COVID-19 cluster among students.

According to University officials, since October 7, a total of nine current Duke undergraduate students living at the Solis Apartments on Main Street in Durham have tested positive for COVID-19.

University officials said the Solis is not located on the Duke campus and it is not owned or operated by Duke. Duke students make up about one-quarter of the 470 residents at the complex, University officials said.

The first person who tested positive was identified through Duke’s surveillance testing program and went into isolation immediately, the University said.

Seven of the eight students who later tested positive were already in quarantine and are now in isolation, the University said.

The University said it is believed these cases happened within a particular social group and all students reported to be exposed are following guidelines for isolation/quarantine.

“All Duke students living at the Solis were informed of the situation and have had enhanced mandatory surveillance testing this week. In addition, Duke is working with Durham County Public Health and the management of the Solis to continue contact tracing and ensure that all precautions are being taken. As part of that process, all residents of the Solis have been offered the opportunity to get a COVID-19 test at Duke Health’s downtown testing center,” the University said in a statement.