DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Duke University volleyball player took to Twitter to tell what she says happened to her at a game on Friday night.

Rachel Richardson wrote that while playing at Brigham Young University on Friday night, she and other teammates were “targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match.” Richardson continued that the slurs eventually grew into threats, making her feel unsafe.

Richardson’s Godmother, Lesa Pamplin, also took to Twitter, saying one person told Richardson to “watch her back” while walking to the team’s bus. Pamplin said a police officer had to be stationed by the group of people yelling things out.

My Goddaughter is the only black starter for Dukes volleyball team. While playing yesterday, she was called a nigger every time she served. She was threatened by a white male that told her to watch her back going to the team bus. A police officer had to be put by their bench. pic.twitter.com/rmGpXTYfua — Lesa Pamplin for County Criminal Court #5 (@LesaPamplin) August 27, 2022

Richardson wrote that Brigham Young University’s coaching staff and officials were told about what was happening, but did not do anything. In a statement on Twitter, the University said they have banned a fan that was involved in the incident, but that the person was not a student at the school.

The University statement continued, “We will not tolerate behavior of this kind. Specifically, the use of a racial slur at any of our athletic events is absolutely unacceptable and BYU Athletics holds a zero-tolerance approach to this behavior.”

Duke University Athletics also released a statement on social media. They said, “[Duke students] should always have the opportunity to compete in an inclusive, anti-racist environment which promotes equality and fair play.”

The team had another game scheduled at Brigham Young University on Saturday, but moved the game to another location.