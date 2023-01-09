DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Masks could return to Duke University classes, officials confirmed to CBS 17 Monday night.

“If Durham remains at high risk for two consecutive weeks, we will return to mandatory masking in classrooms until the rating drops below high risk,” said Steve Hartsoe, the assistant director of media relations at Duke. “Faculty members still have the option to request that students continue to wear masks in their classrooms if they wish to do so.”

The announcement comes after “increased cases in [the] community” and “the Centers for Disease Control [and Prevention] moving Durham to its “high risk” category last Thursday,” the statement said.

Duke also admitted that this surge that placed Durham in the “high risk” zone was expected.

“We are seeing an expected surge in COVID and other respiratory illnesses following the holidays and new variants that are proving to be more contagious,” the statement said. “We also want to encourage anyone who has not yet done so to get your influenza vaccine or bivalent COVID booster. These vaccines are among the best ways to protect yourself and others from severe illness.”

Hartsoe said this message has already been sent to all students, faculty and staff within Duke.