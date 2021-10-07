Duke’s first library, built in 1927, given $10 million grant to receive renovations for first time

Lilly LIbrary, which was built in 1927, will receive its first significant renovation. (Photo: Duke University)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke University’s first library is getting renovations done for the first time since it was built nearly a century ago in 1927.

Lilly Library

Photo Credit: Duke University

“Construction on the project was originally slated to begin in summer 2020 but was delayed by the spread of COVID-19,” the release read on Thursday afternoon. “Library staff had already begun relocating materials, services and personnel when the pandemic forced Duke to close the campus and move classes online in spring 2020.”

The Duke Endowment $10 million grant will support Lilly Library’s first renovation since Duke University’s east campus was built.

“Lilly Library has been remarkably well-preserved since the Great Depression, and that’s part of the problem,” Deborah Jakubs, the Rita DiGiallonardo Holloway University Librarian and Vice Provost for Library Affairs, said. “Lilly lacks most of the elements of a modern research library. Many of the library services and spaces today’s students need to succeed are available in Perkins, Bostock, and Rubenstein Libraries on West Campus, but not on East.”

For more information about the “The Lilly Project” expansion and renovation, click here.