Dump truck flips during crash closing road in Durham County

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham County road was closed for hours Monday after a dump truck crashed and spilled debris on the road.

The incident was reported just after noon Monday in the 4900 block of Glenn Road, according to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

The area is just outside northeast Durham near Hamlin and Red Mill roads.

A photo from the sheriff’s office showed a 14-wheel truck on its side blocking most of the road.

Gravel and some larger rocks were seen along the road. The road reopened around 2:30 p.m.

It’s not known if anyone was injured in the wreck.