Duo ‘caught red-handed’ stealing catalytic converters in Durham County, deputies say

Richmond (left) and Lovelady (right) in photos from Durham County Sheriff’s Office. Photo of catalytic converters from Marin County Sheriff

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County deputies say a call Sunday morning led them to catalytic converter thieves who were “caught red-handed.”

The incident was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Wolfpack Drive in Durham County, according to a news release from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

When a deputy arrived he saw “two men under a vehicle attempting to remove a catalytic converter,” the news release said.

As soon as the thieves saw the deputy, they ran, officials said. After a short foot chase, one man was caught.

The other man got away, but deputies have issued warrants for him, the news release said.

Deputies say the men had just stolen four converters and there were five others in their car from previous thefts.

“Both men are suspected of similar thefts across the City of Durham,” the news release said.

Darryl Keith Richmond, 53, of Durham was taken into custody.

Curtis Nathan Lovelady, 61, of Durham is being sought in the case, deputies said.

Richmond is charged with larceny of motor vehicle parts, conspiracy to commit felony larceny,

injury to personal property, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone who knows the location of Lovelady is asked to contact the Durham County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) at 919-560-0880.