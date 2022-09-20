DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested for their roles in a bank robbery in Durham Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported just after 3:35 p.m. at a bank in the 5400 block of South Miami Boulevard, according to a Durham police news release Tuesday afternoon.

When police arrived at the scene, they were told that a man had robbed the bank.

The thief then left the bank in a blue Toyota Corolla, which was being driven by another man, the news release said.

Soon after that, police stopped a car in which the suspects were occupants.

William David Bentley, 55, and Larry Bullock, 59, were charged with common law robbery and felony conspiracy.

They are each being held in the Durham County Jail on a $15,000 secured bond.