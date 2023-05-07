DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager has been arrested after they were found with a stolen gun, the Durham Police Department said Sunday morning.

Officers said a 16-year-old was taken into police custody for the offense. Police did not specify their gender.

They said juvenile petitions were submitted to the Department of Juvenile Justice for:

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of a handgun by minor

Illegally carrying a concealed handgun

Resisting an officer

(Durham Police Department)

The 16-year-old was released to their parents in accordance with the North Carolina Raise the Age legislation, according to the police department.

Under the legislation, any offenses committed after Dec. 1, 2019 in which the offender is under 18 at the time of the crime, the case must be initiated in juvenile court.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information.