DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Spending by people visiting Durham climbed 40 percent last year, a new report finds.

Discover Durham released its Tourism Impact Report on Tuesday and it shows the number of trips to the city rose by nearly 39 percent in 2021.

But officials say those numbers still lag behind state averages, at least partly because business travel is slower to rebound than recreational trips are.

Despite that, the report showed a big jump in the number of people traveling to Durham, compared to how many did so in 2020 — but most of these trips, roughly 68 percent, were day trips. The remaining 31 percent included an overnight stay.

But the report shows things are looking up for the city and its businesses with local roots.

Officials said that the Downtown Durham, Inc. reported 70 percent of downtown’s retail, restaurant, and personal service businesses originated in Durham and 22 percent of downtown businesses are minority-owned.

