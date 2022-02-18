Durham 6th-grader, rap artist provides answers about COVID-19 vaccine for kids through new video and song

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Jabre Green Jr. isn’t your average 6th grader. Many know him as Jay Jay.

By day, he’s a student at the School for Creatives Studies in Durham. Outside of the classroom, he makes music.

“Well, Jay Jay has done a song for Durham Public Schools before when the kids were returning to school,” said his dad, Jabre Green Sr.

Green said that video got the attention of the state.

Recently they asked Jay Jay to make a song and video to help educate people on the COVID-19 vaccine for children.

So first, the soon-to-be 12-year-old got into the studio to make the song.

“I pretty much would think about it in my head and then write it down on my iPad so therefore I can perform at the mic,” Jay Jay explained.

Then he and his dad shot the video at the Durham County Public Health Department and at In the Cut Barbershop in Chapel Hill.

The song is called Jay Jay’s Q and A.

Green said the goal of the song and video isn’t to force people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“So, we just wanted to encourage the population to do the research and find out what you can. Ask questions based off what you find and get answers so you can cancel out all the myths,” said Green.

Since the state department of health posted the video on social media, father and son said the feedback has been mostly positive.

“I feel like royalty right now. Not going to lie. I’m like ‘oh my gosh. What am I going to do next’,” Jay Jay said while smiling.

Green also said that a representative from the state told him that the White House has seen the video.