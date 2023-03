DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County is currently experiencing a 911 phone outage.

On Thursday evening around 6:45 p.m., Durham police said the county is experiencing a 911 phone outage. They also said several other counties are having 911 phone outages, but did not provide context as to which.

But, Durham Councilman Leonardo Williams confirmed just after 7:20 p.m. that the call center resumed operations.

Neither the Durham County Sheriff’s Office or Williams provided a reason for the outage.