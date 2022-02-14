Durham 911 call center holding public comment session on re-accreditation Monday afternoon

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Emergency Communications Center is working on getting re-accredited on Monday.

The process is done every four years. The assessment team will examine the center’s policies and procedures, as well as operations.

The Durham Emergency Communications Center has been accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) since 2009.

In order to achieve re-accreditation, the Center must comply with 207 standards in order to maintain its accredited status, officials said.

Durham residents are being asked to share their thoughts during a public comment call-in session.

The session runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. To comment, call (919) 237-4288.