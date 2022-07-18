DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – 911 call pick-up times at the Durham Emergency Communications Center have improved, but the employee turnover rate has become worse over the last few years, according to a city audit released last month.

The City of Durham’s Audit Services Department conducted the audit to determine if the DECC is meeting its goal for timely emergency call processing.

The purpose of the audit was also to review steps taken to achieve and maintain adequate staffing levels, and to review the DECC’s training program.

CBS 17 has reported for more than one year on the shortage of 911 operators at the Durham Emergency Communications Center and how some callers were having a hard time getting a hold of 911 in general.

The audit found that call pick-up times have improved as 83 percent of 911 calls were answered in 15 seconds or less in June 2022, compared to 77 percent of calls answered in 15 seconds or less in August 2021.

However, the employee turnover rate for 911 staffing has grown to 64.7 percent as of June 2022. The employee turnover rate one year ago at the DECC was 39.6 percent.

According to the National Emergency Number Association, the average employee turnover rate for dispatch centers nationwide is between 15-20 percent.

According to the audit, 99 employees were hired to work at the Durham Emergency Communications Center from fiscal year 2020 to fiscal year 2022, and during that same time frame, 81 employees quit.

This DECC had a net gain of only 18 employees over the three-year time period.

The audit also showed that 76 percent of the employees who left the Durham Emergency Communications Center within the last year were employed at the center for less than one year.

Of the exit interviews conducted and documented, 31 percent of employees left for a better job, 27 percent of employees left due to high stress/excessive workload/poor work-life balance and 50 percent were dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with training opportunities within the DECC.

Furthermore in the audit, the DECC said they have worked to improve their training process as they have gone from training four people at a time to 12.

However, the audit also showed two training officers have left the DECC in recent months and that has forced them to come up with a pivot plan. This includes assigning the trainees to mentors. It said it will follow their mentor’s shift schedule until released from training.

Additionally, CBS 17 reached out to the Durham Emergency Communications Center and requested an interview about its efforts to improve the work environment and the training at the center. No one with the DECC was available for an interview on Monday.

But Randy Beeman, director of the DECC, responded in an email and said that while the call pick-up times have improved, they are still unsatisfied.

“We are steadily working toward improving that number through increased recruitment, staffing, training and continuing to employ part-time staff,” Beeman said.

Beeman said they were also able to exceed their minimum staffing levels from January-May with the help of employees working overtime hours.

He added that they are working to create a better work environment for employees as he said they are pointing them to ways to help relieve stress through the city’s employee assistance program. Beeman also said employees are offered a chance to cross-train which enables them to take part in career development in the center.

“We’re making it a priority to continue to listen to employees about how we can improve their job experience,” Beeman said.

Currently, there are 29 911 operator vacancies at the call center, which is the same amount of vacancies the center had in December 2020 when CBS 17 first started covering the story about the shortage.

This shortage has some folks in Durham concerned.

Cleo Ruffin’s home caught on fire on Duxford Court in December 2021. He said his family tried calling 911 multiple times, but they could not get through.

“We couldn’t get through, it just kept ringing,” Ruffin said. “At the time, it felt real bad because our life was in danger, you know? It’s like I had to jump off the roof and do what I had to do to make it.”

He said a neighbor grabbed a ladder and rescued them from the roof. While they survived, his house was a total loss.

In an internal email CBS 17 obtained, neighbors said it took 15 to 20 minutes to get a hold of 911. In an another email, a battalion fire chief said “earlier contact with 911 could have made a difference.”

Ruffin said his family is building another home and they are expected to move in sometime in September.

Ruffin said he’s not sure how much of a difference it would have made, but he said its important these 911 operator positions get filled.

“The only thing I can say is they need to be filled, because this is our safety,” Ruffin said. “When we call, we want them to answer.”

Durham Technical Community College is also working to train future 911 operators for Durham and other counties in the area. Durham Tech officials said their first 911 academy is underway and a class of seven will be graduating on Saturday, July 23.

Finally, CBS 17 reached out to other neighboring dispatch centers and found Raleigh Wake Emergency Communications Center’s latest turnover rate was 31 percent. In Nash County, their turnover rate is 8.7 percent and in Johnston County, offficials said their turnover rate for 911 operators is 7 percent.