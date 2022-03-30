DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Those between the ages of 14 and 24 could be eligible for hundreds of dollars for participating in a Durham youth career program this summer.

Applications are now open for the Durham YouthWorks program, which seeks to help young people develop critical skills and explore career options with some of the top employers in the city.

The program is broken down into three age groups that focus on different aspects of starting a career.

This summer’s program will offer career exploration for 14-15-year-olds, career pathways discovery for 16-18-year-olds, and a ready-for-work program for 18-24-year-olds, according to the city.

The sessions last four weeks and run Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Those who complete the full program will receive an $800 stipend.

According to the program’s description, participants do not need any previous work experience to take part in the sessions.

Those who join the program could even find a job or internship directly afterward.

According to the city, “employer partners can recruit YouthWorks participants directly from the program into jobs, internships, apprenticeships or training.”

The following dates are when each session will take place:

Session 1: 18-24-year-olds: May 23-June 17, 2022

Session 2: 16-18-year-olds: July 5-July 29, 2022

Session 3: 14-15-year-olds: July 5-July 29, 2022

Click here for more information on the program.

Click here to visit the Google Form to apply for the program.

You can also scan the QR code below and go straight to the application: