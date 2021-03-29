Durham advocate gives dozens of free haircuts to those in need

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — In an effort to help out those trying to turn their lives around in the Bull City, one community advocate came out to give free haircuts to those in need Monday.

Rob Belcher, founder of “A Chance 2 Change,” set up his trailer outside of the Carolina Duke Inn on Guess Road in Durham. He gave free haircuts to more than a dozen people temporarily staying there through an organization called, “Reinvestment Partners.”

This organization temporarily houses people at the Carolina Duke Inn while they work to find permanent housing.

Leaders with “Reinvestment Partners” saw a story CBS 17 did about Belcher giving free haircuts in the community several months ago.

They then reached out to CBS 17 to get a hold of Belcher so they could invite him to give haircuts to some of those staying in temporary housing.

Many they assist are homeless and trying to turn their lives around.

“Sometimes you need a little help along the way and a lot of people aren’t big on doing things for free, so that’s what I’m trying to do,” Belcher said. “I don’t want to create a situation where people might feel like they have to do the wrong thing to get what they needed. So if I can help out in any way and if I’ve got it to give, then I’m going to do it.”

Belcher said giving haircuts gives him a chance to talk to people about problems on the streets and what can be done to prevent future crime.

Belcher said he plans to come back and give haircuts to this community on a regular basis.