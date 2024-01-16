DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police have identified the victim in a fatal hit-and-run crash that took place over the weekend.

Jerry Armstrong, 64, died while crossing Holloway Street on Saturday night. Tragedies like this are the reason John Tallmadge wants to see additional safety improvements on city streets.

“It’s unconscionable that people can walk out their door and sometimes not come home because we haven’t made our streets safe for everybody,” Tallmadge said.

This latest death adds to a devastating trend. Last year, Durham had four times more pedestrian deaths than in 2022.

That’s why local officials are attempting to turn the tide.

“We have built a city over time that is not geared toward pedestrians, bicyclists and transit riders,” City Council member Nate Baker said. “It’s geared entirely toward drivers.”

On Tuesday, the City Council voted on a contract worth almost $6 million to replace over 18,000 feet of damaged sidewalks in several parts of Durham. They’re located in areas identified through resident service requests.

“It’s not just going to take infrastructure changes,” Baker said. “It’s also going to require that we change the way that we develop and the way that we grow our city.”

Members of the council plan to discuss changing those design standards for city streets.

“Until we invest in the sidewalks and safer crossings, we’re going to continue to have days like this where we’re mourning the loss of another person,” Tallmadge said.

Over at Bike Durham, Tallmadge plans to continue pushing the city to work together more collaboratively with the North Carolina Department of Transportation.