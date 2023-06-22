DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Animal Protection Society of Durham announced they have reached full capacity.

The shelter said they are one of several others across the state that are over capacity with large dogs and small kittens.

“With over 600 animals in our care, shelter and foster capacity is bursting,” said the Animal Protection Society of Durham.

The Animal Protection Society, located at 2117 East Club Boulevard, is looking for adopters, short term fosters, long term fosters, donations and people to help spread the word.

The shelter’s hours are from 10:30 a.m. on Monday’s, Tuesday’s and Thursday’s. The shelter is also open from 10:30 am. until 6 p.m. on Wednesday’s, and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday’s.

If you are interested in fostering, click here and contact foster@apsofdurham.org. Those interested in volunteering can click here. To donate, click here.