DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham apartment was hit by gunfire early Friday evening, police say.

The incident was reported as a disturbance with a weapon just before 7 p.m. in the 4800 block of University Drive, according to a news release from the Durham Police Department.

When police arrived, they found an apartment unit that had damage from gunfire.

No one was injured in the incident. Police did not say how many bullets hit the apartment.

Officers said anyone with information about the shooting should contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.