Durham aquatic center hosting ‘Swim with Santa’ event

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — If you or your kids have ever wanted to go swimming with Santa Claus then you’ll get your chance on Dec. 7 in Durham.

The Edison Johnson Aquatic Center will be holding a “Swim with Santa” event from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is billed as family-friendly and children will get to play in the shallow water with Santa, as well as make holiday-themed arts and crafts projects at the pool.

Lifejackets will be provided for those who need them and adults must accompany children under 9 years old when they get in the water.

The cost is $6 for residents and $11 for non-residents.

You can get tickets here.

