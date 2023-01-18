DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham artist created a music video about the City of Durham featuring city leaders.

The artist, Hezter Boi, wrote the song “Bull City Anthem” about the city. The song and music video highlights Durham’s sports teams, restaurants, and others that help the city thrive.

According to the YouTube description for the music video, Hezter Boi “THE OX”, is from Durham and was born as Khedron Mims. He also owns Rivals Barbershop in downtown Durham.

“‘Bull City Anthem’ is all about our community unifying [and] singing a song that touches hearts in Durham,” said Mims in the video’s description.

Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews makes a cameo in the music video. Others featured include current and former city leaders.

To watch the music video, click here.