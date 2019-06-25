Durham asking for feedback on roadway design concepts

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Durham is asking for feedback on designed concepts for eight corridors around the downtown and central parts of the city.

The City of Durham Transportation Department released the alternate designs for several streets as part of the Move Durham Transportation Study. The first phase of the study involves reaching out to the public to better understand how people move to and through the central parts of Durham.

The second phase includes soliciting feedback through the end of August.

“Public input is critical and we have several fun and engaging ways for your voice to be heard. The project website is the best place to get involved and learn more about the project,” said senior transportation planner Ellen Beckmann.

Click here for more information on the study and how to share feedback.

