DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The assistant principal at Hillside High School in Durham was charged with two felonies on Wednesday, one being attempted rape.

According to arrest warrants, Louis Ray Harrison, 48, was charged with second-degree attempted forcible rape and breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injure.

The incident happened on March 21, according to the Durham Police Department.

Harrison submitted his resignation from Durham Public Schools in May, according to DPS Communications Specialist Crystal Roberts.

He had been suspended with pay since March 22.

Harrison worked as a science teacher at Hillside from 2003 to 2009 before returning in 2014 as a part of the administration team, according to his bio on the Hillside High School website.