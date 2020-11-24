Durham attorney among 3 facing federal charges in bank fraud conspiracy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham attorney is one of three people facing federal charges for a bank fraud conspiracy, the United States Department of Justice said Tuesday.

Tiffany Dawn Russell, 41 — along with Rahne Cooper, 31, and Darius Hinton, 31 — is accused of applying for loans and credit cards with social security numbers that weren’t theirs. By doing so, according to the indictment, they created new credit profiles or fake identities for themselves “to open financial accounts and make purchases from retailers without any intention of paying for the items and services obtained.”

Russell, Cooper, and Hinton conspired to use fraudulently obtained Care Credit cards from Synchrony Bank to make payments to Dr. Curves, who performed plastic surgery for Russell in 2016. The indictment also alleged that Russell falsely said on her credit applications that she lived in Florence, South Carolina, when she was residing in North Carolina.

All three are charged with multiple counts of bank fraud. The indictment said Cooper and Russell used their fake identities to finance the purchase of vehicles while Hinton used his to purchase John Deere lawn equipment from Quality Equipment and electronics from Conn Credit Corporation, the release said.

Each was charged with unauthorized use of access devices and multiple counts of misuse of social security numbers, the release said.

If convicted, each faces statutory maximum penalties for the conspiracy and each substantive bank fraud count of 30 years in prison, a $1 million fine, restitution, and forfeiture, the DOJ said.