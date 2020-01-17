Durham authorities ask for help finding 3 armed robbery suspects

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying three armed robbery suspects.

The robbery happened at the Han-Dee Hugo’s at 423 Pleasant Dr. The clerk told deputies that two suspects wearing black jogging pants and masks entered the store, pointed handguns at him, and took cash from the register, a news release said.

A third suspect wearing grey jogging pants and a yellow mask stayed outside the store. The three ran east toward a wooded area immediately after the robbery, the release said.

Anyone with information about the identities and whereabouts of the three suspects is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 919-560-0880.

