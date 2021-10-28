Durham authorities trying to ID man accused of walking into school bathroom, speaking inappropriately to students

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Deputies and leaders of a Durham school are working to identify a man they said entered a female bathroom Thursday afternoon, “startling some students and violating their privacy,” a statement said.

The incident happened at the Durham School of the Arts. According to a statement provided by district spokesperson Chip Sudderth, the man went on the school’s campus Thursday afternoon and then entered a female bathroom. Sudderth said the man spoke inappropriately to some students.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. Principal Dr. Jackie Tobias said in a message to families that security cameras captured the man coming onto the school’s campus. Authorities are working to identify him.

In the meantime, the school will have an increased security presence. Counseling resources are available to students involved, as well.