DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham bakery was damaged in an early Tuesday fire, according to firefighters.

The Durham Fire Department responded to the blaze around 1 a.m. in the 1800 block of Liberty Street at the Panaderia Y Pasteleria bakery.

Officials said 31 firefighters responded to the scene and it took about 20 minutes to find, isolate, and put the fire out.

There were no reported injuries, and the business was closed when the fire happened.

The business suffered heavy heat and smoke damage. Another business in the strip mall had minor smoke damage, according to firefighters.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.