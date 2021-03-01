Durham-based company to pay $3.6M in False Claims Act case

DURHAM, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — A North Carolina company that makes joint pain treatments has been ordered to pay the federal government more than $3.6 to resolve allegations it violated the False Claims Act.

The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina said the Durham-based biotech company Bioventus forged physician notes and certificates of medical necessity to obtain medical reimbursements over a 6-year period.

“Medicare funds must only be appropriately dispensed for medically necessary purposes and to those who comply with all rules and regulations,” said Matthew G.T. Martin, United States Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina. “We appreciate Bioventus’s disclosure of these issues and hope this matter reminds other Medicare enrollees that they must have internal controls in place to ensure proper compliance with Medicare. Better to catch it and self-disclose than for us to discover it and come calling.”

Prosecutors said some of Bioventus’ claims were not actually eligible for reimbursement.