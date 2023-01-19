DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A leading supplier of visual intelligence solutions based in the Triangle recently expanded their Durham headquarters.

Thursday BrightView Technology unveiled its new wing at their Durham-based building. It has a number of new features including a state-of-the-art clean room.

“A clean room is used to make high technology components where small particles could really affect the performance,” said Jennifer Aspell, CEO of Brightview Technologies.

BrightView makes optical film that enables machines to see their environment.

Their products are used in items like heads-up displays in cars, LiDAR, consumer electronics, 3-D sensing, lighting, and machine vision.

Aspell says in order to make sure the product can be used, it has to be in tip-top shape.

“There’s HEPA filters that do a lot of air filtration to get particles out of the air so when we make the components in the cleanroom, they’re pristine,” said Aspell.

At Thursday’s unveiling, BrightView also announced the wing will now be called the Matt Doolittle Converting Wing. It’s named after one of their former employees who passed away unexpectedly last year.

A plaque was presented in his honor.