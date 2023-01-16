DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — With several decades of coaching under his belt, basketball is staple in Ovester Grays’ life. Coach Grays had to re-evaluate that life in 2019.

“I just started feeling really tired, had some weight loss, lymph nodes started to grow and get big. With different series of tests, I was diagnosed with a stage four lymphoma cancer,” Grays told CBS 17.

He underwent intensive chemotherapy for eight months followed by a three-year trial drug treatment. Grays’ initial need for a bone marrow transplant subsided. The coach is now in remission but keeping a close watch on his incurable cancer.

“So far, so good,” said Grays.

Through it all, Grays realized the challenges cancer patients face.

“Economic issues—whether that’s a ride to get their treatment, whether that’s a hotel stay so they don’t have to travel all night after getting treatment,” Grays explained.

He also learned how hard it could have been to get that transplant he once needed. According to Be the Match, white patients have a 79 percent chance of finding a bone marrow transplant match. For Black patients, the likelihood is just 29 percent.

“It’s a simple matter of the database. The database is just not there,” said Grays.

“That’s not right. We know we can do better and we wanted to see what we could do to get attention for that,” said Keith Fogleman with Superior Sports Marketing.

Grays and Fogleman are now using their platform to raise that awareness.

After three years of COVID-19 related setback, they have finally been able to kick off the Durham MLK Holiday National Invitational at Duke University’s Cameron Indoor Stadium. The goal of the invitational is to raise funds for cancer patients and to get people signed up for the bone marrow donor registry.

Be the Match set up a booth at the tournament to increase the number of donors in their registry and to educate people on the process of donating.

“Sports brings people together and its engrained in us so this would be the perfect coming out party,” said Fogleman.

If his need for a transplant arises again, Grays hopes a donor can answer the call.

“If you have the opportunity to help someone else, at the end of the day, that’s what life is about—family, helping your family. This is a cancer family,” said Grays.

Joining the registry requires basic information from a person such as their name, age and race. It also requires a cheek swab using a long cotton swab.

To join the registry and order a swab kit, click here.

For more information on eligibility or the donation process, click here.